Kamal Nath directs complete shutdown in MP by closing business establishments as needed

In view of the rising threat of coronavirus infection, acting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday directed state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to maintain complete shutdown by closing all business establishments in the state as per the requirement.

  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:25 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:25 IST
acting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rising threat of coronavirus infection, acting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday directed state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to maintain complete shutdown by closing all business establishments in the state as per the requirement. "After a meeting with the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, the acting Chief Minister has asked them to maintain a complete shutdown by closing all business establishments in the state as per the requirement," said the state government officials.

The acting Chief Minister, who resigned a few days ago amid the political crisis in the state, has also directed them to maintain adequate vigilance in the state. He also called upon the general public to voluntarily close their establishments and stay in their homes, not to organise social gatherings or undertake trips to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from spreading in the state.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

