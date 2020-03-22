Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 surge: 9 Districts in Karnataka under lockdown till March 31, public transport to remain suspended tomorrow

The Karnataka state government on Sunday announced lockdown of nine districts and the suspension of operations of public transport all across the state till tomorrow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:22 IST
COVID-19 surge: 9 Districts in Karnataka under lockdown till March 31, public transport to remain suspended tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka state government on Sunday announced lockdown of nine districts and the suspension of operations of public transport all across the state till tomorrow. The state government announced a temporary suspension of the operations of public transport all across the state till tomorrow, home minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

In addition, nine districts across the state, including Blore, Blore rural, Kalburgi, Mysore, Mangalore, Kodagu, Chickballapur, Dharwad, and Belagavi will remain under lockdown till March 31. Continuing with the precautionary measures, the government officials in the state also suspended operations of all AC bus services till March 31.

Earlier today, the Bengaluru police announced that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed from 9 pm to 12 am (midnight) in commissionarate limits to ensure that people do not come out of their home once the 'Janata curfew' ends. However, the pre-university exams will be held as per schedule, officials noted.

The Karanataka Health Department on Saturday confirmed five new coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total count to 20. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020