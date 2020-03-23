Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM calls on people to stay at home, follow lockdown rules

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged people to follow the lockdown imposed by the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak threat and said that the police and administration should ensure that laws are followed properly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:52 IST
Jharkhand CM calls on people to stay at home, follow lockdown rules
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged people to follow the lockdown imposed by the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak threat and said that the police and administration should ensure that laws are followed properly. The Jharkhand government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the state till March 31

"All district deputy commissioners and police administration of the state should ensure that people do not go out of the house except to buy essential things as directed by the government in view of the lockdown. Nothing will be gained by going out unnecessary, but yes, by staying at home, we can give great support to the society," Soren tweeted (translated from Hindi). "With the help of social cooperation and support of everyone, we can prevent and fight the coronavirus infection. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the lockdown instructions. Get out of the house only to get important things. It will be helpful for all of us if we fulfil our responsibilities by staying at home," he added.

His statement came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take the lockdown seriously. He has also urged the state governments to ensure that the rules of lockdown are followed properly. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country reached 415, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Netflix to reduce quality of streams in Israel to help ISPs

Netflix will comply with a government request to reduce stream quality in Israel to help ease data congestion from people staying home due to the coronavirus, the Communications Ministry said on Monday.The worlds largest streaming media ser...

No decision on moving event from August 19 start: CPL

The organisers of the Caribbean Premier League CPL are keen on going ahead with the planned August 19 start but have also kept other options open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next edition of the CPL T20 event will is scheduled to ta...

Infantino eyes reboot for soccer to avoid crisis

The future of soccer could be fewer games and fewer top competitions to help avoid a financial crisis, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a newspaper interview published Monday. With soccer around the world in near-total shutdown and n...

Echoes of Great Depression as jobless Australians queue for help

Jobless Australians flooded unemployment offices around the country Monday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the coronavirus pandemic would cause an economic crisis akin to the Great Depression. After a record 29 years of economic gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020