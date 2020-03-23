Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BSP MP moves adjournment motion in LS over inadequate protective equipment in hospitals

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the issue of inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and sanitisers in hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:26 IST
COVID-19: BSP MP moves adjournment motion in LS over inadequate protective equipment in hospitals
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the issue of inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and sanitisers in hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. "On March 15, 2020 at 11 pm, a team of Resident Doctors' Association executives inspected various wards at AIIMS Delhi and found that most of the wards did not have adequate personal protective equipment," the adjournment motion read.

"There have also been reports of doctors and other healthcare workers making their own sanitisers and using makeshift masks due to low supply of these crucial safety and hygiene commodities," it added. It further said that the administration must ensure that there is an adequate supply of PPEs for healthcare workers who are at the frontline in the fight against this pandemic.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus

Metalworkers unions in Italys northern Lombardy region said on Monday they would strike to protect the health of their members because a government decree temporarily shutting many businesses due to coronavirus contained too many loopholes ...

Goa CM orders recent arrivals to go for coronavirus testing

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said all those who had arrived in the state recently must get themseves checked for the novel coronavirus failing which the government would intervene and ensure they are subjected to such tests. H...

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2020, without any discussion on Monday as the House curtailed its sittings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 40 amendments were introduced by the government to the Finance Bill, which was ...

Jennifer Lopez posts heartfelt tribute to Selena Quintanilla

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to slain Mexican-American icon Selena Quintanilla ahead of her 25th death anniversary. Lopez had famously portrayed Quintanilla in the 1997 biographical film Selena, which came two years after her de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020