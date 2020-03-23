Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU moves to start membership talks with Albania, N.Macedonia -draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:12 IST
EU moves to start membership talks with Albania, N.Macedonia -draft
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union will start membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, according to a draft unanimous decision by the bloc's 27 member states, which was seen by Reuters on Monday and is expected to be finalized this week. The two Western Balkan hopefuls had seen their hopes dashed repeatedly in recent years as France and the Netherlands sounded skepticism over their track records on democracy and fighting corruption, fearful of allowing new members in at a time when the bloc's cohesion was already damaged by Brexit.

But Paris and The Hague have eased their objections in recent weeks and the push gained momentum despite Europe taking over from China as the world's most severe coronavirus outbreak this month. Greece was still not on board before the weekend with the decision, which requires the unanimity of all EU members, but diplomatic sources said Athens has given its approval after the latest draft included stronger language on protecting national minorities in Albania.

If no country objects, the decision is expected to be formally approved mid-week, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus halts Bollywood filming, puts spotlight on casual workers

Thousands of casual workers who build sets for Indias Bollywood film industry or fight and dance behind established stars have been left jobless after all shoots were suspended in a bid to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.There are more than...

Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana;

number rises to 30 Hyderabad, Mar 23 PTI Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and anothe...

Coronavirus: CREDAI-MCHI converts training facility into quarantine centre

CREDAI-MCHI, an apex body for realty firms of Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR, on Monday said it has converted a municipal training centre into a quarantine facility for over 250 patients because of spread of the coronavirus disease. Separat...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rout resumes as more nations self-isolate against virus

Financial markets around the world took another hammering on Monday as a rising tide of national coronavirus lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession.European sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020