33 positive coronavirus cases in Telangana till now, says state health minister

There are a total of 33 positive coronavirus cases in Telangana till now, state health minister Eatala Rajendra said on Monday. "Now, the COVID-19 positive coronavirus cases in the state have reached 33. In all the 33 cases, 31 have travel history while only two are direct contacts with no travel History," Rajendra said while addressing a press conference here.

"A local resident whose father and mother had a travel history was tested positive. A person from Karimnagar who had come in contact with the Indonesian nationals is tested positive. One patient has been discharged and more patients shall be cured and discharged," he added. Regarding the preparedness of state government to combat coronavirus, the minister said, "We have stamped a sticker on the hands of people who have a travel history, or who have returned from affected countries. People are advised to inform the concerned departments about foreign returns. 800 to 900 people can be diagnosed at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told to the state government."

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed officials to take all the possible measures to combat the virus. "The Chief Minister has decided to provide all the necessary food and supplies to needy in the state. There is no vaccine or medicine to cure this virus but there is no need to panic," Rajendra said. The health minister also appealed to people to take precautionary measures.

"People must stay at home with their own responsibility considering it as a precautionary measure. We advise those who returned from foreign countries to stay home quarantined. We are taking historical decisions and overcoming all the economic and financial barriers," he said. The state government on Sunday had announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. During the period, all public transport services including TSRTC buses, SETWIN, Hyderabad Metro, taxis, auto-rickshaws will not be permitted.

All state borders will be sealed other than for "movement of essential and perishable commodities." "Residents shall stay at home and come out only for permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms. In any case, not more than one person will be permitted excluding the person driving the vehicle. Any congregation of more than five persons in public places is prohibited," a state government order said.

The Chief Minister on Sunday announced stringent measures in the state under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. The number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 415 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

