Left Menu
Development News Edition

People found moving around sans valid reason will be held under non-bailable offence: Mysore SP

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in some districts of Karnataka, Superintendent of Police, Mysore, CB Rishyanth said on Monday that if anyone is found moving around without any valid reason, then he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mysore (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:39 IST
People found moving around sans valid reason will be held under non-bailable offence: Mysore SP
CB Rishyanth, Superintendent of Police, Mysore, speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in some districts of Karnataka, Superintendent of Police, Mysore, CB Rishyanth said on Monday that if anyone is found moving around without any valid reason, then he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence. "If anyone is caught moving around without valid reason, he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence," Rishyanth told reporters.

He also said: "A case against such persons will be registered under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code." Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu confirmed that there are 27 positive coronavirus cases in the state so far.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Khamenei refuses American assistance

Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused American assistance to fight the coronavirus citing a conspiracy theory, claiming it could be man-made by the United States government. His comments came as Iran faces crushing US sanction...

Santander to hold AGM in Madrid without shareholder participation in person

Spains Santander on Monday said it will hold its annual shareholders meeting at its Madrid headquarters instead of in the northern port city of Santander, without guests attending in person, as part of its measures to protect stakeholders a...

IMF warns coronavirus recession could be worse than 2009

The world economy is facing severe economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic that could be even more costly than in 2009 and will require an unprecedented response, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said MondayIn comments to finance minist...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothel appeal for funds due coronavirus

Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after a ban on customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.More than 1,500 sex workers are based at the Daulatdia b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020