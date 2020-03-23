People found moving around sans valid reason will be held under non-bailable offence: Mysore SP

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in some districts of Karnataka, Superintendent of Police, Mysore, CB Rishyanth said on Monday that if anyone is found moving around without any valid reason, then he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence. "If anyone is caught moving around without valid reason, he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence," Rishyanth told reporters.

He also said: "A case against such persons will be registered under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code." Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu confirmed that there are 27 positive coronavirus cases in the state so far.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.