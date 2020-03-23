Complete lockdown in Gujarat from 12 o'clock tonight: DGP

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a complete lockdown will be imposed in Gujarat from 12 o'clock night on March 24 till March 31, said DGP Shivanand Jha on Monday. "As from 12 o'clock tonight, the entire state will be under lockdown till March 31, the state borders have already been sealed," said Jha.

He also said that "action will be taken against those who will violate the lockdown." According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 467 including nine deaths.

Till now, the number of positive cases in the state is 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

