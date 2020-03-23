COVID-19: Navy monitoring health of officers, sailors

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Navy has issued guidelines and is monitoring the health of its officers and sailors. "Navy warships are carrying out necessary operations. The health of officers/sailors is being monitored. Navy has issued guidelines for manning in all commands and units in accordance with government guidelines while ensuring necessary operational functionality is maintained," said Indian Navy sources.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the health ministry said on Monday. According to the official data, India has 424 active cases and 34 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

