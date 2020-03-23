Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Navy monitoring health of officers, sailors

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Navy has issued guidelines and is monitoring the health of its officers and sailors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:06 IST
COVID-19: Navy monitoring health of officers, sailors
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Navy has issued guidelines and is monitoring the health of its officers and sailors. "Navy warships are carrying out necessary operations. The health of officers/sailors is being monitored. Navy has issued guidelines for manning in all commands and units in accordance with government guidelines while ensuring necessary operational functionality is maintained," said Indian Navy sources.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the health ministry said on Monday. According to the official data, India has 424 active cases and 34 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Recruitment rally, surgeries postponed as additional restrictions announced in JK

The Army announced postponement of its 10-day long recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, where authorities on Monday announced additional restrictions in Udhampur and Poonch districts to ensure smooth implementation of social distancing t...

Predators sign G Ingram to three-year deal

The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract Monday. The deal is valued at 700,000 for 2020-21 and 750,000 for each of the next two seasons.Ingram, 22, was 21-5-5 with a .933 save percentage and 1.92 goal...

Olympic postponement inevitable says IOC official Pound

Senior International Olympic Committee IOC official Dick Pound said Monday a postponement of this years Tokyo Olympics is now inevitable as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC said on Sunday the body would wait four more ...

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020