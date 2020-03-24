Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: UP govt issues new guidelines for lockdown period

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period till March 31.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:18 IST
Coronavirus: UP govt issues new guidelines for lockdown period
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period till March 31. In its new notice, the Yogi Adityanath led government has stated that any person moving out of the districts where lockdown has been imposed or entering the district will now have to take permission from the local authorities.

"Before giving entry at the border of the districts, medical examination will be conducted. The emergency cases will only be allowed to enter the districts." "The data of all the private hospitals will be acquired by the government soon and 200 isolation centres will be made in the state soon."

The movement of all those who have been designated as part of the essential services will not be stopped. This includes vegetable vendors and milk suppliers. Grocery shops will be allowed to open from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

In India, 446 people have fallen prey to COVID-19 out which 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Discussions with DRDO on making indigenous ventilators: Health Ministry

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday said that discussions have been held with the research-related organisations on making available indigenous ventilators which are needed in hospitals in the treatment of COVID19 patients. ...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 811 to 5,560, 63 new deaths - authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 811 on Tuesday, a 17 increase from a day earlier, to a total of 5,560, health authorities said.There were 63 new deaths, the largest increase yet, bringing the countrys to...

Coronavirus: 77 people arrested for violating section 144

As many as 77 people were arrested from west Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, police said. A total of 77 FIRs have also been registered, they said The police said...

Govt waives minimum balance charges for saving accounts; no fee for withdrawal from other bank ATM

Giving relief to citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Tuesday removed charges on withdrawal of funds from other bank ATMs and also exempted account holders from maintaining minimum balance. Announcing the initiatives, F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020