NGT directs states, UTs to ensure solid waste management rules' compliance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to set up an Environment Monitoring Cell to ensure compliance with the rules related to the management of solid waste. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Monday directed to constitute the cells within a month to ensure compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The tribunal said that the local municipal bodies would be asked to pay fines if the rules are not followed. "Any continued failure will result in liability of every local body to pay compensation from April 1 till compliance," the NGT said directing that money will be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The pollution control board will use this money for environmental restoration. The NGT was hearing a petition relating to huge water contamination in the area near to three dumping zones in Delhi -- Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfills.

The tribunal has noted that many states are not complying with solid waste management rules for waste disposal and garbage is getting mixed with soil and the rivers, which is affecting water quality and endangered environment, life and public health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.