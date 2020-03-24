Left Menu
Development News Edition

States should immediately earmark hospitals for management of COVID-19 cases: Cabinet Secy to Chief Secretaries

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries that all states should immediately identify and earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID-19 cases and ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:02 IST
States should immediately earmark hospitals for management of COVID-19 cases: Cabinet Secy to Chief Secretaries
Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries that all states should immediately identify and earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID-19 cases and ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases. Gauba said, "It is absolutely essential that surveillance and contact tracing of all positive cases are taken up and no suspected or high-risk person is left out. It is important that while these tasks are being monitored at the state level by the state health secretaries. This activity is directly and regularly monitored at the district level by the District Magistrates involving the official machinery available in the district."

"I would also like to reiterate that as discussed during the video conference on March 22, 2020, all states should immediately identify and earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID-19 cases and ensure that they are in a state of full readiness to deal with the situation, in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases," he added. The Cabinet Secretary urged them to "personally review the action in respect of surveillance and contact tracing measures as well as identification and preparation of dedicated hospitals."

"The details in this regard may kindly be uploaded on the Health Online Portal of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he said. In his earlier letter to the Chief Secretaries on March 22, Gauba had highlighted that there is a need to take further pre-emptive actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 given there has been a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases.

"It was noted that many state governments have proactively taken various steps including the imposition of stringent restriction under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and regulations and framed under it to curb non-essential movement, prevent the gathering of people and promote social distancing," he had said in the letter referring to a meeting. Gauba had said the focus should be on the closure of all activities except essential services such as hospitals, telecom, medicine shops and provisions stores.

"You may also request industries, establishments etc to allow their employees to work from home and provide remuneration to them during this period. In respect of the poor and vulnerable sections, including casual labour and daily wage workers. Proactive measures may be taken to mitigate any hardship that may be caused," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Ireland tightens coroanvirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing t...

ANALYSIS-As Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?

For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020