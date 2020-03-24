Left Menu
Development News Edition

At home, pray for people who are working while risking their lives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus and urged people to pray for those who are working while putting their lives at risk.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:34 IST
At home, pray for people who are working while risking their lives: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus and urged people to pray for those who are working while putting their lives at risk. "While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists who are working day and night to save lives, hospital admn, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times," Modi said in his address to the nation.

"Pray for people who are working to sanitise your society and neigbourhoods, roads and public places to ensure complete eradication of the virus. You must also think about the media persons who are working 24 hours, by staying on roads and going to hospitals, to give you correct info," he added. Modi said that social distancing is the only option to fight against coronavirus and asserted that it is for every citizen of the country, including the Prime Minister as well.

"People are hearing and watching the worldwide situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic in the news. They are also seeing how the most empowered nations have become helpless in the face of this pandemic. It is not that these nations are not making efforts or lack resources, but the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly, that despite all their efforts, the challenge is increasing," the Prime Minister said. "The result of a two-month study of these countries, and what the experts are saying, is that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus. That is to remain apart from each other and stay confined to your homes. There is no other way to remain safe from coronavirus. If we have to stop the spread of coronavirus, we have to break the cycle of infection," he underlined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop ...

Jail terms for neo-Nazi 'terror group' in Germany

Eight members of a neo-Nazi cell were jailed Tuesday after a German court found them guilty of forming a terrorist organisation that was planning a campaign of violence. The higher regional court in Dresden sentenced the accused, aged betwe...

Coronavirus: Assam prepared to deal with any eventuality, says

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the states health department is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged personnel associated with essential services like civ...

SoftBank held go-private talks with Elliott - FT

SoftBank Group Corp explored an attempt to take itself private over the past week, holding discussions with investors including hedge fund Elliott Management and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, the Financial Times reported on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020