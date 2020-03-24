Left Menu
Delhi Civil Defence Services volunteers organise awareness camp on COVID-19

Delhi Civil Defence Services volunteers on Tuesday organised awareness camp in the national capital in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 24-03-2020 23:43 IST
Delhi Civil Defence Services volunteers organise awareness camp on COVID-19
A volunteer providing sanitiser to a man in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Civil Defence Services volunteers on Tuesday organised awareness camp in the national capital in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic. The volunteers provided sanitisers to the people who were standing at bus stations and made them aware of the do's and don'ts during this period.

People were advised not to touch their nose, eyes and ears and wash their hands frequently. "We have been ordered by the district magistrate to spread awareness and provide sanitisers to the public. There are 35-40 points where we are creating awareness about the disease. Every point has two volunteers who are executing this programme," Pushp Kumar, a volunteer said.

Gajraj, a bank employee, lauded the efforts of the government and said that people should be very careful and protect themselves from the disease. "This is a very good initiative and we should wear masks and use hand sanitisers to protect ourselves from this disease," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced total lockdown in the country from 12 o'clock on Tuesday as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. "From 12 o'clock tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country," Prime Minister Modi said during his second address to the nation within days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 519 on Tuesday. (ANI)

