Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns sitting of two courts amid nationwide lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 00:15 IST
SC adjourns sitting of two courts amid nationwide lockdown

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on matters listed for March 25 in the wake of a 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cause list for Wednesday, uploaded on the apex court's website, earlier showed two benches of justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant and justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose taking up 15 matters for hearing through videoconferencing.

In a circular issued late Tuesday evening after Modi in his address to the nation announced a complete lockdown of the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the apex court said these 15 matters will not be taken up and the hearing stands adjourned. No court rooms were specified in the cause list, which means judges were to hear the 15 matters from their respective chambers or offices. The advocates appearing in these matters were asked to address the court through videoconferencing mode on personal desktop/laptop or mobile phone or from mediation centre of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) as directed in a circular on March 23.

The cause list had also warned the advocates-on-record not to share videoconferencing link with others as it will deactivate the original link shared with the advocate on his e-mail. It said that only one link will be activated for video conferencing. The top court on March 23 had held successful trial of its functioning through videoconferencing and three matters were heard virtually in which judges sat in the courtroom while advocates argued from a different spot in the apex court.

In a circular issued the same day, the apex court resorted to almost a lockdown- like situation to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and suspended the entry of advocates and other staff into the high security zone on the basis of their proximity cards till further orders. The top court without specifying any date had said that only one or two courts will sit to take up extremely urgent matters through videoconferencing by an app, which will be installed in desktop, laptop or mobile phones.

The top court had also directed that the lawyers’ chamber and offices will be closed, and advised that advocates should not attend office as no sanitation staffs will be allowed inside. The circular had said that matters extremely urgent in nature will be heard virtually on "Vidyo" app and lawyers were advised to download the app on their desktop/laptop or mobile phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

France coronavirus death toll jumps 240 to 1,100: official

The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France, the top French health official said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1,100. Jerome Salomon told reporters that 22,300 people had tested positive...

Trump says restrictions will lead to thousands of deaths, cites no evidence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions, which have shut down businesses in many places across the country, could themselves lead to suicides or other fatalities.Youre going to lose more people by putting a...

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop ...

Jail terms for neo-Nazi 'terror group' in Germany

Eight members of a neo-Nazi cell were jailed Tuesday after a German court found them guilty of forming a terrorist organisation that was planning a campaign of violence. The higher regional court in Dresden sentenced the accused, aged betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020