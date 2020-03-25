Union Cabinet meeting underway, social distancing seen

At the Union cabinet meeting today, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers were seen observing social distancing, which is a precaution against COVID-19. The Cabinet ministers were seen seated maintaining a distance from each other in the Cabinet meeting which is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi had said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

