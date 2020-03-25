Left Menu
Development News Edition

One IFS trainee recovers from COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

One Indian Foreign Service (IFS) trainee officer who was kept in isolation for COVID-19 has recovered, Director General (DG) of Uttrakhand state health services, Dr Amita Upreti said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:22 IST
One IFS trainee recovers from COVID-19 in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One Indian Foreign Service (IFS) trainee officer who was kept in isolation for COVID-19 has recovered, Director General (DG) of Uttrakhand state health services, Dr Amita Upreti said on Wednesday. "He has been shifted to the general ward from isolation ward. He will remain admitted for next 14 days and then will be discharged," she said.

On March 15, two trainee IFS officers, who returned from Spain, were found positive for the deadly virus. Following which, DG Health Upreti had given orders to lock down the Indira Gandhi National Forest Research Institute till March 31. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

This includes 512 active cases, while 40 infected people have already been cured or discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

hold Tokyo gov asks residents to stay home to avoid explosive coronavirus rise

Warning of the risk of an explosive rise in coronavirus infections in Japans capital, Tokyos governor on Wednesday asked residents to avoid non-essential outings through until April 12. Yuriko Koike told a news conference that the situation...

EXCLUSIVE-ECB's Lagarde asked euro zone ministers to consider one-off 'coronabonds' issue -officials

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde asked eurozone finance ministers during a videoconference on Tuesday evening to seriously consider a one-off joint debt issue of coronabonds to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, four official...

Lady Gaga delays 'Chromatica' release

Pop star Lady Gaga has postponed the release of her new album Chromatica in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Her much-awaited sixth album was scheduled to arrive on April 10 and the singer has promised that she will announce a new date...

Alibaba, Jack Ma send Russia medical equipment to fight virus outbreak

The foundations of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and its co-founder Jack Ma said on Wednesday they had sent medical equipment, including masks and coronavirus tests, to Russia to help it fight an outbreak. Russia has so far reported 658 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020