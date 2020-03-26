UK navy shadows Russian warships after "high levels of activity"
Britain's navy said on Thursday it had shadowed seven Russian warships after detecting high levels of activity by Russian vessels off its coastline.
"The Navy has completed a concentrated operation to shadow the Russian warships after unusually high levels of activity in the English Channel and the North Sea," the Royal Navy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
