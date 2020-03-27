SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking evacuation of pilgrims stranded in Iran

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government on a petition seeking to immediately evacuate and providing all possible medical help to the Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran's Qom. A bench headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice Suryakant issued the notice after hearing the matter and argument through videoconferencing.

The petition was filed by one Mustafa MH, through advocate Sanjay Hegde. This comes as all international passenger flight operations are closed till April 14 in the wake of the three-week nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.