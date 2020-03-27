Left Menu
724 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:41 IST
Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking at a press conference on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. "Till now 724 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, total deaths stand at 17. In the last 24 hours, 75 new positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

"We have given an order to a PSU to provide 10,000 ventilators. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has also been requested to purchase 30,000 additional ventilators in 1-2 months," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to tackle the menace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

