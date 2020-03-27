SC extends time for sale of unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles barring Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court Friday allowed the sale of BS IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, barring in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown is over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The apex court, which had earlier fixed the deadline of March 31, 2020 for sale of BS IV compliant vehicles across the country, passed the order on a plea by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA), which had sought extension of time for sale of their unsold inventory amid coronavirus scare and economic slowdown.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, which heard the matter on Friday through video-conferencing, made it clear however that no BS IV vehicles will be allowed to be sold in Delhi-NCR from April 1, 2020. Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms have been enforced across the country since April, 2017.

