Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM announces financial assistance for street vendors, cooked food for poor

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced cooked food for poor at Panchayat level and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each for 65,000 registered street vendors in urban local bodies (ULBs) amid coronavirus lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:45 IST
Odisha CM announces financial assistance for street vendors, cooked food for poor
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced cooked food for poor at Panchayat level and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each for 65,000 registered street vendors in urban local bodies (ULBs) amid coronavirus lockdown. "With the help of SHG (self help groups) workers, 100 to 200 people in every panchayat will get cooked food every day," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister said due to the lockdown poor people are suffering and measures are being taken by the government to help them. "As we are intensifying our fight against the coronavirus people have been requested not to come out because this is the only way to win this fight against this virus. Yesterday I announced 3 month PDS ration, 4-month allowance, and other help because due to the lockdown the livelihood of the poor and workers have been affected," Patnaik said.

Patnaik said in all 114 Urban areas (ULBs) Rs 3,000 will be given to around 65,000 registered street vendors. Odisha Chief Minister on Friday had announced Rs 2200 crore package for the welfare of the weaker section of the society.

The economic package will focus on food security, social security, and welfare of construction workers in the state. The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight Covid-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteers rally for elderly Russians isolated in pandemic

Standing outside her front door with a leather jacket pulled over her pajamas, Alma Shayakhmetova takes a bag of groceries and medicines from volunteers. At 67 she is in the most vulnerable age group ordered to stay at home by Moscow author...

Vietnam reports rise of 11 coronavirus cases to 174 - health ministry

Vietnams health ministry reported an additional 11 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 174.Vietnam had said in mid-February that all its then-16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovere...

Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus

Journeyman footballer Toni Dovale put his football boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacists white coat in the front line struggle against coronavirus in Spain. The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had bee...

PM announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the governments fight against coronavirusThe Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020