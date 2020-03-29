Combating COVID-19: Navy personnel contribute one-day salary to PM-CARES Fund

Indian Navy personnel will contribute their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund to support the national efforts in managing the COVID-19. "Orders have been issued today for all uniformed personnel donating one day salary to the PM-CARES Fund to support the national efforts in managing COVID-19," the Indian Navy said.

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Navy had issued guidelines and is monitoring the health of its officers and sailors. "Navy warships are carrying out necessary operations. The health of officers/sailors is being monitored. Navy has issued guidelines for manning in all commands and units in accordance with government guidelines while ensuring necessary operational functionality is maintained," the Indian Navy sources had earlier said.

A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

