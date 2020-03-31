Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi HC judges donate Rs 10 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:50 IST
The Delhi High Court judges have contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The information was provided by the high court''s registry on Tuesday.

A registry official said that all the 34 judges of the high court together contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund. The high court Registrar General's office had on Sunday said that the judges had decided to donate minimum Rs 10,000 each to the fund.

