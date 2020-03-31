Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands to take unpaid leave as U.S., S.Korea fail to agree on military costs

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:54 IST
Thousands to take unpaid leave as U.S., S.Korea fail to agree on military costs

South Korea on Tuesday criticized the U.S. military's decision to place thousands of Korean workers on unpaid leave this week, after the two allies failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement.

South Korea and the United States are embroiled in a dispute dating back almost two years over how much each should pay to support the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty. With no new pact months after the last agreement expired at the end of 2019, 4,000 to 5,000 of the nearly 9,000 South Koreans employed by the U.S. military command will be placed on unpaid leave starting on Wednesday. U.S. officials have said they will cover the payroll for any workers deemed essential.

South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo said South Korea regrets the move and that the United States had not agreed to proposals that would have prevented the furloughs while a new deal is hammered out. "The decision by the U.S. side to implement the unpaid leave for our workers as planned does not properly reflect the situation of the negotiations and we think this is regrettable," Jeong told a briefing in Seoul.

"We urge the U.S. to take measures to ensure the workers subject to the furlough scheme can swiftly return to work." The move comes as South Korea and the U.S. military there battle outbreaks of the coronavirus, which has placed an economic strain on many residents. North Korea has also continued to test fire missiles, and South Korea said the furlough could undermine military readiness.

United States Forces Korea (USFK) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. U.S. officials have previously said that a separate deal to address the workers would have undermined efforts to reach an overall agreement. Washington had demanded up to $5 billion a year, more than five times the $870 million that Seoul agreed to pay last year under a one-year deal, though U.S officials said they have "compromised" on the numbers.

Jeong said that the two countries had "substantially narrowed" their differences and were making the utmost effort to sign a new agreement soon. "We expect an agreement to be finalised soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Home Affairs shares details of Tabhlig Jamaat workers in response to COVID-19

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA shared details of foreign and Indian Tabhlig Jamaat TJ workers in India with all States on March 21, 2020, after COVID-19 positive cases among these workers surfaced in Telangana.The swift action was taken...

Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules during recent travel to India; will also be blacklisted: MHA.

Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules during recent travel to India will also be blacklisted MHA....

Farmers can delay wheat harvesting till Apr 20 as temp is below long-term average: ICAR

Farmers can delay wheat harvesting till April 20 without incurring any major losses as temperature in the growing states is still below the long-term average, government research body ICAR said on Tuesday, while advising farmers to take pre...

IMF extends bilateral borrowing arrangements through 2023

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its board approved a new, three-year framework for bilateral borrowing agreements, ensuring that its full 1 trillion lending capacity will be maintained as member countries battle pressures fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020