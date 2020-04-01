Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath directs organisations to 'redouble' efforts to assist civilian authorities in tackling COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, service chiefs and other officials to take stock of the ministry's preparedness to tackle the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:34 IST
Rajnath directs organisations to 'redouble' efforts to assist civilian authorities in tackling COVID-19
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the review meeting held through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, service chiefs and other officials to take stock of the ministry's preparedness to tackle the coronavirus. Minister of State for Defence Ministry Shripad Naik, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, along with other officials also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

General Rawat informed the Defence Minister that several hospitals have been identified to exclusively deal with COVID-19 and more than 9,000 hospital beds have been made available. "Defence Minister appreciated the efforts being made by various services, organisations and DPSUs in terms of evacuation, provision of healthcare in quarantine facilities and research and production of medical equipment such as sanitisers, facemasks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)," an official statement said.

Singh also directed all the organisations to "redouble" their efforts and work in close coordination with other ministries and organisations of central government in the crucial time. The Chief of Naval Staff informed the minister that naval ships are on standby to extend any required assistance and said the Navy is extending assistance as required by local civilian administration.

The statement said that over 1,000 evacuees are quarantined at facilities in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Chennai, Manesar, Hindan and Mumbai. Their quarantine period will end by April 7. The Chief of Air Staff informed that the Air Force planes conducted several sorties within the country in the last five days to transport approximately 25 tonnes of medical supplies.

More than 8,500 doctors and support staff are available to extend necessary assistance to civilian administration, informed the Army Chief. He also said that assistance to Nepal in the form of medical equipment will be delivered shortly. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that 50,000 litres of sanitisers made by DRDO labs were supplied to various security entities, including Delhi Police and another one lakh litres were supplied all over the country.

"A five-layered nano-technology face masks N99 are being made on a war footing. 10,000 have already been made and soon per day production will be extended to 20,000. DRDO labs have also supplied 40,000 other face masks to Delhi Police. DRDO Secretary being a member of the empowered Group of Secretaries is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the requirement of medical equipment," Reddy stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Botswana president tests negative, exits quarantine

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday was released from isolation at home after testing negative for coronavirus, the presidency said. The southern African countrys leader went into a 14-day self-quarantine on March 21 after a v...

Bulgaria plans to extend emergency until May 13

Bulgaria plans to extend its national emergency by a month to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 422.The Black Sea states parliament voted unanimously on March...

PM Modi discusses domestic, international aspects of COVID-19 with Kuwaiti counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pande...

India, Kuwait agree to cooperate during coronavirus crisis

India and Kuwait on Wednesday decided that officials of the two countries would maintain regular contact during the health crisis arising out of coronavirus spread to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation. Prime Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020