Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: NGT chairperson donates Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:14 IST
COVID-19: NGT chairperson donates Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES fund

National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has donated Rs 50,000 to the PM-CARES fund to aid the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The NGT in an office order, said the chairperson has decided to contribute a sum of Rs 50,000 and has expressed his desire that all the members of tribunal as well as the officers/officials of registry/staff should come forward and generously contribute voluntarily towards the cause.

"There is an extraordinary situation faced by the world on account of spread of corona pandemic (COVID-19). Steps are being taken by the government of India to contain the spread of deadly virus which has tendency to pose serious health and economic crisis," an official release said. "To tackle the situation of emergency or distress and to provide relief to those adversely affected, the government has set up Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund)," it added.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General, to facilitate the contribution from NGT staff, it has been decided that all Gazetted Officers will donate 3 days' salary while all non-Gazetted employee will give two days' salary and all Group-C non-clerical employees will pay one day's salary for the cause. "It is clarified that the contribution is on voluntary basis. If any officer/official does not wish to contribute, he/she may intimate the DDO, NGT, through email invariably mentioning his/her name and designation, latest by 10 am on April 15... The contribution is exempted under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act," the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Changes made to allow butchers to process pork

Changes have been made to allow butchers to process pork, only for supply to supermarkets or other processors or retailers that are open, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has announced.We carefully weighed the risk of allowing butchers t...

Russia has no plans to raise oil production - Novak

Russia has no plans to increase its oil output as the market has been oversupplied, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters on Thursday. International crude prices have fallen around 50 to under 26 a barrel since the Organizati...

Oil majors pull FTSE 100 up; coronavirus fears persist

Surging oil prices lifted UKs commodity-heavy FTSE 100 on Thursday, although the mood was fragile as Britain saw a record surge in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to plunge the world economy into a deep recession. Energy...

More than a quarter of UK firms cut staff as coronavirus hits-ONS

More than a quarter of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis began to hammer the countrys economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.Over a quarter 27 of responding businesses said they wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020