COVID-19: NGT chairperson donates Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES fund

National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has donated Rs 50,000 to the PM-CARES fund to aid the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The NGT in an office order, said the chairperson has decided to contribute a sum of Rs 50,000 and has expressed his desire that all the members of tribunal as well as the officers/officials of registry/staff should come forward and generously contribute voluntarily towards the cause.

"There is an extraordinary situation faced by the world on account of spread of corona pandemic (COVID-19). Steps are being taken by the government of India to contain the spread of deadly virus which has tendency to pose serious health and economic crisis," an official release said. "To tackle the situation of emergency or distress and to provide relief to those adversely affected, the government has set up Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund)," it added.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General, to facilitate the contribution from NGT staff, it has been decided that all Gazetted Officers will donate 3 days' salary while all non-Gazetted employee will give two days' salary and all Group-C non-clerical employees will pay one day's salary for the cause. "It is clarified that the contribution is on voluntary basis. If any officer/official does not wish to contribute, he/she may intimate the DDO, NGT, through email invariably mentioning his/her name and designation, latest by 10 am on April 15... The contribution is exempted under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act," the order said.

