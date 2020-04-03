Haryana COVID-19 call centre flooded with queries

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, Haryana government through its dedicated staff deployed at the 24/7 State Covid Call Centre is ensuring to keep up with the rising needs of assistance to the people of the State. According to an official statement, till now, more than 60,000 calls have been received and answered on the helpline numbers 1075 and 8558893911 at the state level. Out of which 20000 were related to COVID-19 and rest were for other issues such as food, travel pass, law and order, industry, labour and basic civic amenities.

However, the State government has urged the residents should call for essential services in case of emergencies only. Further citizens have been requested not to misuse the resources in this difficult time as in some districts it has been reported that people are continuously and repeatedly calling the helpline for food and dry ration despite having sufficient food and ration arrangements made by govt. However, the State government is committed that no one should sleep hungry in the state. (ANI)

