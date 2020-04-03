Left Menu
Decision on extending curfew beyond April 14 depends on situation: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that any decision on extending the curfew beyond April 14 would depend on the prevailing situation in respect to coronavirus lockdown, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:36 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

A total of 51 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Punjab and five people have died due to the infection till now, the state health department said today. (ANI)

