Decision on extending curfew beyond April 14 depends on situation: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that any decision on extending the curfew beyond April 14 would depend on the prevailing situation in respect to coronavirus lockdown, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

A total of 51 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Punjab and five people have died due to the infection till now, the state health department said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.