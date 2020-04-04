Uttarakhand CM holds meeting with senior officials on COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday held a meeting with senior administrative officials at his residence here regarding COVID-19 situation in the state and said an action plan should be prepared for maintaining social distancing if the lockdown is eased. According to an official statement, the Chief minister said that strict action should be taken against those who do not cooperate with authorities.

"Action plan for preventing the crowd and maintaining the social distancing should be prepared in case of opening of the nationwide lockdown. Strict action should be taken against people who do not cooperate with authorities. People should support the government. Cooperation of all religious leaders and enlightened people of the society should be taken," Rawat said. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and some other senior officials attended the meeting.

The state has 16 cases of COVID-19. The 21-day countrywide lockdown was announced on March 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

