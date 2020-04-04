Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 92 in J-K

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 92 in Jammu and Kashmir, with 17 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, according to the health department here. Out of the total cases, 86 are active (18 in Jammu, 68 in Kashmir), two people succumbed to the disease while three others were cured/discharged.

Six persons from Kupwara have tested positive for COVID-19 today, including three men and three women, said the District Collector. "All of them have a history of stay at Markaz Nizamuddin, Delhi. All were already under quarantine but as per protocol, contact tracing is being carried out," District Collector of Kupwara said.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths. (ANI)

