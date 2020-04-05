Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Environment Ministry employees pledge Rs 1.14 cr to PM CARES Fund

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced that all personnel at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and its 13 related offices will contribute their one day salary, approximately around Rs 1.14 crore, to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:46 IST
COVID-19: Environment Ministry employees pledge Rs 1.14 cr to PM CARES Fund
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced that all personnel at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and its 13 related offices will contribute their one day salary, approximately around Rs 1.14 crore, to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund. "All officers & staff of MOEFCC and its 13 Attached/Subordinate/Autonomous office pledged to contribute one day's salary around Rs 1.14 cr to PM CARES Fund launched by PM Narendra Modi to support govt effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic," Javadekar's tweet on Sunday read.

Several ministries, government, and private companies and individuals, including sportspersons and businessmen had contributed to the PM CARES Fund in the wake of the coronavirus situation in the country. On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

US to airlift 22,000 Americans stranded overseas; many in India

The US is working aggressively to airlift around 22,000 Americans stranded overseas, many of them in India, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The US has so far repatriated around 37,000 Americans stranded overseas...

UAE doubles stimulus to counter coronavirus impact

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said Sunday it has doubled to 70 billion a stimulus package to support the Gulf states economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The aggregate value of all capital and liquidity measures adopted by ...

Nagaland former CM TR Zeliang urges people to follow govt guidelines to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has said that people must follow the guidelines and instructions on COVID-19, disseminated by the central and state governments, to fight the disease. It is of paramount importance that the state...

Greece quarantines second migrant camp after COVID-19 case confirmed

Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility on its mainland after a 53-year-old man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday. The Afghan man lives with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020