COVID-19: Environment Ministry employees pledge Rs 1.14 cr to PM CARES Fund

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced that all personnel at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and its 13 related offices will contribute their one day salary, approximately around Rs 1.14 crore, to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund. "All officers & staff of MOEFCC and its 13 Attached/Subordinate/Autonomous office pledged to contribute one day's salary around Rs 1.14 cr to PM CARES Fund launched by PM Narendra Modi to support govt effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic," Javadekar's tweet on Sunday read.

Several ministries, government, and private companies and individuals, including sportspersons and businessmen had contributed to the PM CARES Fund in the wake of the coronavirus situation in the country. On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause. (ANI)

