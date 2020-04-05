Left Menu
U'khand police using drones to successfully implement lockdown

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:15 IST
ITDA officials operating the drone in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand police is taking help of drones to check for traffic movement and put a stop on public gathering in locations around the state capital. Officials from the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Uttarakhand are helping the police personnel in ensuring that the people are staying inside their homes and not flouting the norms during the lockdown.

Vaibhav, an ITDA officer, who was operating drones said, "We are from the ITDA and are helping them using drone feeds. We are sending the feeds captured by drones to the police intelligence team. Three of our teams are working for the past many days and we are keeping an eye on 56 locations." Earlier on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus and had urged all states to ensure that it is followed strictly. (ANI)

