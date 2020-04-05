Left Menu
No electronic device found in Nizamuddin Markaz: FSL

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Sunday visited the Markaz in Nizamuddin for spot examination in connection with a congregation held here in which thousands of people took part between March 13 and March 15 and said that no electronic device found at the center.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:36 IST
A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Sunday visited the Markaz in Nizamuddin for spot examination in connection with a congregation held here in which thousands of people took part between March 13 and March 15 and said that no electronic device found at the centre. "Today our Forensic team visited Markaz under jurisdiction of Police Station Nizamuddin for crime scene spot examination. There was no electronic device found at Markaz. Delhi Police would deposit exhibits at laboratory for further examination," Sources from Forensic Science Laboratory said.

An FIR was earlier filed against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act. Around 2,300 people were brought out from the Markaz on April 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that of the 2,300 brought out from the Markaz, 500 showed the symptoms of COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals, whereas the remaining 1800 were sent under quarantine. The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. (ANI)

