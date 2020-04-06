Left Menu
Combating Covid-19: Modi speaks to Australian counterpart Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday and discussed strategies they adopted to contain coronavirus.

Updated: 06-04-2020 15:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Scott Morrison (File pic) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday and discussed strategies they adopted to contain coronavirus. During their phone call, the two leaders agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing to ward off this crisis.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed that India stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizen stranded in the country due to lockdown to contain coronavirus, which has infected over 4,000 people in India. Meanwhile, Morrison also assured that the Indian community in Australia would also continue to be valued as a vibrant part of Australian society.

The pathogen, which has spread across continents and territories, has infected at least 1.2 million and killed close to 70,000 others. (ANI)

