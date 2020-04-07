Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC dismisses interim bail plea of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh

Delhi High Court has dismissed the interim bail plea of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former promoter Ranbaxy Laboratories, in connection with a case related to cheating and money laundering.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:21 IST
Delhi HC dismisses interim bail plea of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has dismissed the interim bail plea of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former promoter Ranbaxy Laboratories, in connection with a case related to cheating and money laundering. Justice Mukta Gupta observed that the petitioner is allegedly involved in offence punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment, in more than one case and that too under PMLA and hence does not qualify to be released pursuant to the norms set by a High-Powered Committee, which was set up to decongest jails in the national capital.

The court, in its order released on Tuesday, said that in view of the facts noted, it finds no ground to grant interim bail to the petitioner. Singh, in his plea, had sought directions to the Superintendent of Tihar Jail to release him on interim bail for a period of 60 days due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He is facing two cases under various charges dealing with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy being probed by Economic Offences Wing. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case against him under charges dealing with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Singh has sought bail on the ground related to the over-crowding in the jails, no social distancing can be maintained and thus, there is every likelihood of the petitioner being infected with COVID-19.

He also sought bail on the ground of his experience in the health sector, particularly, his experience after having worked when the Uttarakhand was flooded. He had requested the court to allow to give him an opportunity to do community service by the grant of interim bail so that his efforts can result in an all India outreach and he will be able to initiate utilisation of available infrastructure with the Government and the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) after interacting with officers of the various Ministries and hospitals including private hospitals.

EOW opposed the interim bail application contending that the present petition is not maintainable as there was no prayer challenging the criteria of the High Powered Committee. The ED also opposed the bail plea saying that the allegations against Singh are serious in nature and as per the charge sheet, a sum of approximately Rs 2,400 crores has been siphoned off by the petitioner and the co-accused in the shell companies and to themselves.

In a status report filed by the Superintendent, Prisons (Headquarters), jail authority said that steps are taken for reducing the over-crowding in the jail and the petitioner Singh in his cell is in isolation and thus, is maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-On this day... April 8

ON THIS DAY -- April 8 April 8, 1996SOCCER - Coventry City defender David Busst is carried off after breaking his right leg in the second minute of a Premier League match following a collision with Manchester United full back Denis Irwin an...

German yields rise as joint pandemic response expected at Eurogroup meeting

German government bond yields rose on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers due to meet later in the day to discuss a joint response to help member countries deal with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.Demand for safe-haven Bu...

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Incs WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits on Tuesday, restricting users to sharing forwarded content one chat at a time after a jump in messages touting bogus medical advice since the start of the coronavirus crisis.The pan...

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients: CM Kejriwal.

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020