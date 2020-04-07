Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM chairs a meeting at his residence over COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting at his official residence over coronavirus on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:30 IST
UP CM chairs a meeting at his residence over COVID-19
CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting at his official residence (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting at his official residence over coronavirus on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by various senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary, heads of eleven committees and twelve nodal officers.

In the state, 16 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including an infant, on Tuesday according to a health bulletin by King George's Medical University, Lucknow. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total number of deaths at the present is 114.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-On this day... April 8

ON THIS DAY -- April 8 April 8, 1996SOCCER - Coventry City defender David Busst is carried off after breaking his right leg in the second minute of a Premier League match following a collision with Manchester United full back Denis Irwin an...

German yields rise as joint pandemic response expected at Eurogroup meeting

German government bond yields rose on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers due to meet later in the day to discuss a joint response to help member countries deal with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.Demand for safe-haven Bu...

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Incs WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits on Tuesday, restricting users to sharing forwarded content one chat at a time after a jump in messages touting bogus medical advice since the start of the coronavirus crisis.The pan...

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients: CM Kejriwal.

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020