UP CM chairs a meeting at his residence over COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting at his official residence over coronavirus on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by various senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary, heads of eleven committees and twelve nodal officers.

In the state, 16 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including an infant, on Tuesday according to a health bulletin by King George's Medical University, Lucknow. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total number of deaths at the present is 114.(ANI)

