SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking evacuation of Indian students stranded in UK

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central Government and sought a detailed response on a plea seeking direction for the evacuation of Indian students stranded in the United Kingdom amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Apex Court was hearing a petition was filed by lawyer Madhurima Mridul.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Government of India had earlier rescued Indian nationals from countries like China, Italy and Iran. (ANI)

