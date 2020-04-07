SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking evacuation of Indian students stranded in UK
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central Government and sought a detailed response on a plea seeking direction for the evacuation of Indian students stranded in the United Kingdom amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:36 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central Government and sought a detailed response on a plea seeking direction for the evacuation of Indian students stranded in the United Kingdom amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The Apex Court was hearing a petition was filed by lawyer Madhurima Mridul.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Government of India had earlier rescued Indian nationals from countries like China, Italy and Iran. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- UK
- SC
- Central Government
- Supreme Court
- Government of India
- China
- Italy
- Iran
ALSO READ
Only Supreme Court Bar Association president can authorise lawyers to enter court premises for urgent reasons: SC.
U.S. Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight
U.S. Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight
U.S. Supreme Court lets states bar insanity defense
U.S. Supreme Court lets states bar insanity defense