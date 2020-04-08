PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties in Parliament, whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was held through video conferencing. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases crosses the 5,000 mark with 5,194 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.