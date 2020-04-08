Poland must suspend disciplinary chamber - EU top court

Poland must suspend disciplinary chamber - EU top courtReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:36 IST
Poland should suspend the disciplinary chamber of its Supreme Court immediately, the European Union's top court ruled on Wednesday.
The European Commission earlier this year asked the European Court of Justice to suspend the chamber's functioning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
