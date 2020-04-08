Left Menu
AIMIM chief meets Telangana Minister, assures all possible help in fighting COVID-19

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi met state Cabinet minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and assured him of all possible support in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the Owaisi Hospital, Asra Hospital and Deccan Medical College will help the government in combating the menace.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:11 IST
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi met with the Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce KT Rao, on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi met state Cabinet minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and assured him of all possible support in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the Owaisi Hospital, Asra Hospital and Deccan Medical College will help the government in combating the menace. "I met Rao earlier today and we discussed ongoing development works in Hyderabad constituency. I assured him that the government has our complete support in the battle against COVID-19. I assured him that Deccan Medical College, Asra and Owaisi Hospitals are also with the government in combating this crisis," said Owaisi, while speaking to ANI.

He also said that the he discussed the present situation with respect to various patients who are being screened and diagnosed across the state. "We also discussed the situation with respect to various patients who are being screened and diagnosed across the state. We have nothing but gratitude for all our frontline workers, including healthcare staff," he added.

The meeting was also attended by GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan. India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

