Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister interacts with police personnel over lunch on roadside in Machilipatnam

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah had lunch with police personnel deployed at the check post in Machilipatnam.

ANI | Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister interacts with police personnel over lunch on roadside in Machilipatnam
Minister Perni Venkatramaiah sat on a roadside bench and took his lunch along with the police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah had lunch with police personnel deployed at the check post in Machilipatnam. The minister visited the red zone areas in Machilipatnam town. He interacted with the people in the red zone areas and enquired about the problems they are facing in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

He assured them all help from the government side. The minister told them about the restrictions in such red zones and appealed to them to be patient for some days. Later he spoke with the policemen at a check post. As it was lunchtime, the minister had his lunch along with the police. He sat on a bench at the roadside and took his lunch along with the police.

Perni Venkatramaiah appealed to the police to be alert at red zones and not to allow any movements in and out of red zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan wont be wrong. The former on-screen lovers have gone through severe rumours due to their erotic scenes in all the Fifty Shades movies. But Amelia Warners husband has recently shocked everyone with ju...

COVID-19 lockdown: Two held for spitting on cops in Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when Jujair...

Ensure strict implementation of rural lockdown: Guj DGP

Police officers in Gujarat have been directed to strictly enforce the lockdown in rural areas of the state to check the spread of coronavirus. Issuing a circular on Wednesday, state Director General of Police DGP Shivanand Jha has directed ...

Lockdown: Guj to provide free ration to 60 lakh APL families

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that during the ongoing lockdown it will provide free ration to around 60 lakh Above Poverty Line APL families in the state that are not covered under the National Food Security Act. Each APL-1 card ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020