DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 8

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:43 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 8

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

** BRUSSELS - Eurogroup head Mario Centeno due to give a news conference at 0800 GMT after all-night talks of EU ministers on more aid to economies ravaged by coronavirus have failed to bear fruit by Wednesday morning - 0800 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after EU finance ministers failed to agree on more support for coronavirus-hit economies - 0830 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Online press conference by EU High Representative Josep Borrell after the video conference of foreign affairs ministers (development) - 1430 GMT. DA NANG, Vietnam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to April 9). DA NANG, Vietnam - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (to April 9).

DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). NAIROBI - Kenya's national assembly is scheduled to debate and approve tax cuts unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta's government to cushion the economy from the coronavirus crisis. BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (development) meeting – 1200 GMT.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Ninth anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between the Russia and United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 10

** RIYADH - Saudi Arabia will convene a virtual meeting of energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies "to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy". - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – Ninth Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – Ninth anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 13 WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers discuss further support for economies ravaged by coronavirus. BRUSSELS - EU health ministers discuss the outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors convene video conference

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 ZAGREB – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade) meeting – 0800 GMT. VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill.

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday. PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELSEU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

