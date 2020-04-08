Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank fraud accused cites COVID-19 to seek bail, court rejects plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:52 IST
Bank fraud accused cites COVID-19 to seek bail, court rejects plea

Terming it an abuse of process of law, a special CBI court in Mumbai recently rejected the bail plea of an accused in the Rs 245-crore Dena Bank scam who had sought release citing the risk of contracting coronavirus infection in jail. Rejecting the bail application of Vimal Barot, the holiday court noted that he is an accused in a multi-crore bank fraud case who faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Barot sought bail on the ground that he was moved to the crowded Taloja Jail where he may contract coronavirus. The court, however, did not find merit in the argument. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was intimated about his bail application at the last moment via WhatsApp and email, strongly countered the arguments of the accused.

Citing a recent Supreme Court order which asked states to consider releasing undertrials to decongest prisons to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the special court said the apex court has categorically specified that those facing criminal cases of multi-crore bank frauds or cases wherein punishment is more than seven years will not be covered under the said direction. "It is interesting to note that the bail application was pressed before Holiday Court and not before the Regular Court. This is an abuse of process of law. Moreover, the recitals in the bail application itself show that the case of applicant/accused does not cover the directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court," the court said while rejecting Barot's plea.

Barot along with his three associates and Dena Bank manager P V Nagarkar allegedly lured public and private organisations to open fixed deposits (FD) in the bank, officials said. As part of the criminal conspiracy, the accused allegedly gave forged FD documents to the depositers and took overdrafts and loans against the original FDs, causing a loss of Rs 245 crore to the bank, they said.

After taking over case on July 14, 2014, the CBI started a manhunt to track Barot, who had gone into hiding, according to the officials. He was caught after eight months from Ahmedabad on March 29, 2015 and has been in jail since then, they said.

Others charge sheeted in the case are Nagarkar and Barot's three associates -- Devedra Bhogle, Rahul Gohil and Amrita Mathews. All four are out on bail, they added. Barot's is the second case in which a CBI court has refused to buy an accused's argument that he may contract coronavirus in a crowded prison.

The bail application of Hilal Rather, son of a former Jammu and Kashmir minister, who had also cited fear of contracting COVID- 19 in jail, was rejected by a special CBI court in Jammu on March 31..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia police will not bring murder charges in case of transgender woman burned to death

Indonesian police said on Wednesday they would not bring murder charges against suspects accused of killing a transgender woman by dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire. The 43-year-old died on Sunday from burns sustained in the i...

Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve USD 5bn loan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to give the sanctions-hit country a USD 5 billion emergency loan to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak. The Islamic republic is battling one of the world...

Italy commune bans mixed-sex shopping to stem virus

Men and women have the same rights in the small municipality of Canonica dAdda in Italys north - except when it comes to shopping for food. To lower the number of people in supermarkets and reduce the risk of coronavirus contagion, the mayo...

Singapore announces SGD 30 million investment in agri-food industry

Singapore on Wednesday announced a 30-million Singapore dollar investment in the agri-food industry to speed up the production of commonly consumed food items like eggs, vegetables and fish during the coronavirus crisis. Called the 30x30 Ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020