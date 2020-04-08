Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganjam District administration to conduct door-to-door health screening of 7 lakh families

The district administration will carry out door-to-door health screening covering approximately 7 lakh families, said Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam District Collector.

ANI | Ganjam (Odisha) | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:14 IST
Ganjam District administration to conduct door-to-door health screening of 7 lakh families
Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam District Collector (File). Image Credit: ANI

The district administration will carry out door-to-door health screening covering approximately 7 lakh families, said Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam District Collector.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported it's first COVID-19 related death when samples of a 72-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Scotland's lower league football clubs to vote on ending season

Scottish football clubs below the Premiership are to vote on whether to terminate their league campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal would see the three divisions below the top-flight Premiership immediately curtailed and ...

England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test results

Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests but his illness is not related to coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. Tottenham announced on Tuesday that their record goalscorer, who ...

Coronavirus could put 1.5 mln U.S. families on cusp of homelessness

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The economic blow of the coronavirus could push 1.5 million U.S. families to the brink of homelessness, housing experts warned, not only increasing poverty but accelerating t...

Ayurvedic medicine for treating COVID-19 after scientific validation : Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that once scientific validation of some Ayurvedic formulae is done, the country would be ready to treat COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic medicine. We already have issued many...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020