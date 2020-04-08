Left Menu
Conduct COVID-19 test free of cost for all citizens : SC to Centre

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an interim direction to Centre on Wednesday Supreme Court said that tests related to COVID-19, whether in government laboratories or approved private labs shall be conducted free of cost for all citizens. The apex Court has asked Centre to immediately issue necessary directions regarding the same. The tests relating to COVID-19 must be carried out in National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited labs or any agencies approved by WHO or ICMR, the Supreme Court said in its order.

The private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis, the court observed. The question as to whether the private laboratories carrying free of cost COVID-19 tests are entitled for any reimbursement of expenses incurred shall be considered later on, it further added.

The Supreme Court passed the direction after hearing the petition filed by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi. Sudhi had moved the SC seeking direction to the Centre and other respective authorities to provide free of cost testing facility for COVID-19 , to all citizens in the country.

He had submitted to the Court that testing for coronavirus is very expensive hence the Centre should take all necessary steps to provide free of cost testing facility. (ANI)

