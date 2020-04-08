ITBP personnel need to do more physical activity to be prepared for any eventuality during coronavirus crisis, says DG

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General SS Deswal on Wednesday said that his men are required to do more physical activity during the lockdown for their mental stability so that they can perform any type of duty in the time of coronavirus crisis. He also said that ITBP personnel are making essential services available to people.

"In law and order, we have our deployment in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh valley. We are making essential services available to people and arranging food and water for poor people in addition to security duties. During the lockdown, some people have the impression that they sit free at home. There is more time during the lockdown. We have to only change the pattern of our physical activity," Deswal told ANI. "Earlier, we used to gather in parks and play man to man contact games. There is a need for more physical activity for mental stability in the time of coronavirus crisis so that we will able to perform any type of duty for the country," he said.

In a written message to personnel of the central armed police force, Deswal asked personnel to be ready for toughest eventualities by staying fit and continuing physical activities amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Deswal said that headquarter of ITBP is operating with just 15-20 per cent staff as some of them have been asked to stay at home.

"There is no lockdown for forces. They are part of essential services. Our headquarters are operating on 15-20 per cent staff. They have been asked to stay at home. But they will be available for the duty at any time if the need arises," he said. The Director General said that ITBP's quarantine facility at Chhawla camp has a capacity of 1,000 people and its hospital in Greater Noida has been designated for COVID-19 hospital.

"Quarantines centres were set up for those were evacuate from different results. Most have been sent to their home after they tested negative. Our camp has a capacity of 1,000 people for Delhi only. We have also set up hospital facilities," Deswal said. "There is a 200-bed hospital of ITBP in Greater Noida which has been designated for treating COVID-19 patients only by MHA. We are prepared to deal with patients. Traning has been imparted. We also have the equipment. Our hospitals across the country are ready so that we can treat our jawans and people who are infected with the virus," he said.

Deswal said he will be visiting hospitals in Chhawla and Greater Noida this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.