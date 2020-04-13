Don't skip this important step while baking during lockdown

Lockdown and self-isolation are bringing out different talent among the people across the world. While some are cooking, others are baking and as access to essential becomes a bit difficult during the movement restrictions, many are also baking their own bread at home.

According to Fox News, baking bread is a good option to minimise trips to the bakery but a very important step that must not be missed while baking bread at home is testing of the yeast. Yeast is a microbe that is used for making the dough rise to prepare the perfect loaf of bread but using an inactive yeast can make the entire bread preparation to go down the drain.

According to Fox News, the easiest way to check if the yeast is good to go for baking or not is to add it into cup half filled with warm water and a teaspoon of sugar. The next step is to stir it up and leave it standing for ten minutes. If the yeast bubbles and froths, it is active and good to go for baking.

Yeast is used in many other recipes besides that of bread and should hence, always be tested before being used. (ANI)

