Sweet butter to Rabri, lip-smacking treats to prepare on Janmashtami

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on the eighth day or the Ashtami of the holy month of Shravana, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is observed with much spiritual fervour every year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on the eighth day or the Ashtami of the holy month of Shravana, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is observed with much spiritual fervour every year. While homes are decked up with lights and streamers, scores of devotees' host dance-drama enactments of the life of Lord Krishna that include devotional singing through the night, fasting, a night vigil and setting up an elaborate feast.

With Krishna jhula and Dahi handi being the centre of attraction during the festival, the preparation of elaborate, mouth-watering feast is a major part that increases the grandeur of the festival. This year, with the ushering in of the auspicious occasion tomorrow (August 11), here are some of the signature munch-on tasty treats that are prepared, keeping in mind Lord Krishna's love for milk, and milk products.

-- Sweet White Butter It is a well-known fact that the delicious freshly churned butter is Lord Krishna's favourite. So, what is Janmashtami without offering some white butter to the 'Maakhan Chor' (Butter thief)? Some fresh homemade butter/maakhan, misri, or sugar will be the best to offer to the lord.

-- Ladoo Be it rawa laddoo made with roasted rawa, dry fruits, grated coconut or paneer malai laddoo made with milk, paneer and lots of sugar and ghee -- these healthy and nutritious sweet delicacies are some of the must-have on the festive occasion.

-- Kheer Kheer can be counted as one of the top mouth-watering milk items prepared to please the lord on this blessed day. Made with milk, rice, dry fruits, and cardamom and saffron as an add on, the dish is generally offered to Lord Krishna as a part of 'Chaapan Bhog' at the midnight of Janmashtami.

-- Shrikhand Popular in Maharastra and Gujarat, Shrikhand is a thick, creamy sweet dish made with hung curd and flavoured saffron and cardamom. It is usually served as a part of the thali meals. Different are the varieties, including mango, Kesar and more, Shrikhand holds a special place among the dishes made during Janmashtami.

-- Rabri All-time favourite Rabri, in case you didn't know, is a thickened sweetened milk having layers of malai or cream in it. It is flavoured with saffron, cardamoms, and some addition of dry fruits. The dish, more popular in North India is a must-have tomorrow to treat your taste buds.

-- Buttermilk The auspicious occasion of Janmashtami is incomplete without the pious drink - buttermilk, which is the liquid after butter is churned. The thin, slightly tart with little bits of butter left behind can bring a finishing touch to the full-fledged meal.

Marking the birth of Lord Krishna, celebrate the day with utmost religious fervour and with some mouth-watering delicacies. (ANI)

