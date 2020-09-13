Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study shares insights on bouncing back from job loss

Stress related to job loss can have a host of negative effects on an individual's well-being, which eventually may hinder their ability to become re-employed.

ANI | Ontario | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:14 IST
New study shares insights on bouncing back from job loss
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Stress related to job loss can have a host of negative effects on an individual's well-being, which eventually may hinder their ability to become re-employed. A new study published in the Journal of Employment Counseling examines the importance of self-regulation for enabling people to effectively search for a new job and to maintain their psychological well-being.

This trait allows people to manage their emotions and behaviors to produce positive results and to consider adversity as a positive challenge rather than a hindrance. The study involved an online survey completed by 185 individuals who had recently been laid off and had not yet been re-employed.

High levels of self-regulation predicted better well-being, job search clarity, and job search self-efficacy (the belief that one can successfully perform specific job search behaviors and obtain employment). The findings suggest that employment counseling efforts should help people improve their self-regulation in order to achieve positive outcomes after a job loss.

"Together, results of this study suggest that the components of self-regulation are key to a comprehensive model of resiliency, which plays a crucial role in enhancing well-being and re-employment outcomes during individuals' search for employment," said lead author Matthew J. W. McLarnon, PhD, MSc, of Mount Royal University, in Canada. (ANI)

Also Read: Canada, U.S., EU and Britain are discussing sanctions against Belarus - Ottawa

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Black scientists highlight racism in the lab and the field

University of Washington ecologist Christopher Schell is studying how coronavirus shutdowns have affected wildlife in Seattle and other cities. But when planning fieldwork, he also thinks about how hes perceived in neighbourhoods where he i...

Punjab CS assures private hospitals of full govt support to address concerns in combating COVID-19

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday assured private hospitals partnering the state in the fight against COVID -19 of all possible help from the government to address their concerns, including the availability of medicines, PPE kit...

Monsoon session: Oppn demands discussion on LAC standoff, COVID, economy; 23 legislations to be taken up

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the go...

Madurai girl's suicide before NEET murder of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, saying the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET was the murder of the Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao slogan. The 19-year-old Madurai girl and two other medic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020